Safest FIFA World Cup so far, say Qatar Security authorities

AMN / DOHA

The security authorities, represented by the Ministry of Interior and the Safety and Security Operation Committee of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Wednesday said that since the start of the tournament on 20 November, no major or security-disturbing crimes have been recorded, and that the reports received by the National Command Center (NCC) were few and minor compared to the number of fans participating in the World Cup. The security authorities dealt with them with high efficiency.

All the movements of the fans witnessed a smooth flow of entry and exit to sports facilities, and the security authorities provided guidance services to the fans and the required assistance in all events.

The security authorities were also keen to follow up and address any observations delivered by the fans through various media, being complaints or observations, and they were dealt with and answered in recognition of the importance of the opinion of the people participating in the tournament.

At a press conference Brig. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Muftah, Head of the Media Unit of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Safety and Security Operations Committee, Commander of the Security Media Sector and Community Partnership, and Col. Dr. Jabr Hammoud Al-Nuaimi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and the FIFA World Cup Qatar Security Force, Col. Jassim Al BuHashem Al-Sayed, Exe Director of the Office of HE Commander of Security Operations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and Maj. Abdullah Sultan Al-Ghanim expressed satisfaction over the security arrangement during the ongoing FIFA game.

Brig. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Muftah stated that after half the days of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 passed, it proved the success of all parties and their cooperation in organizing this global event.

The security efforts of the tournament security force and the Ministry of Interior have accomplished this version of the FIFA World Cup the safest one, by applying security and safety measures for the masses in accordance with the best standards used in various locations. He underscored that the State of Qatar is leading in international safety and security indicators, such as the Global Peace Index, the Numbeo Database, and other indicators.

Al-Muftah added that the tournament security force planned specifically to provide all facilities and services to the tournament attendees, at competitive and non-competitive facilities, to provide the appropriate security environment for the participating teams and tournament referees in the tournament stadiums, training sites and residences.

Brig. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Muftah added that since the start of the tournament on 20 November, no major or security-disturbing crimes have been recorded, and that the reports received by the National Command Center (NCC) were few and minor compared to the number of fans participating in the World Cup. The security authorities dealt with them with high efficiency.

Col. Dr. Jabr Hammoud Al-Nuaimi, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Interior and the security force of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, said that the security authorities represented by the Ministry of Interior and the security force of the tournament made great security efforts using the latest communication systems between all units through the operations rooms in the tournament facilities and the fan areas, linked to both the tournament command center and the Central Operations Room of the National Command Center.