S Korea relaxes some social distancing rules as coronavirus cases slow

WEB DESK

South Korea has relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines, including lifting administrative orders that advised churches, gyms and bars to close. Schools remain shut while providing children remote learning.

With its caseload slowing, South Korea has reported 13 more cases of the Corona virus, its 19th day in a row where the daily jump came below 100, as infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu.

Figures by South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention today brought national total to 10,674 cases and 236 deaths.