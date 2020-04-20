Trump: Congress near 450 billion deal for hospitals & Corona testing

WEB DESK

In the United states, the Trump Administration and the Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to 450 billion dollars to boost a small-business loan programme that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

President Donald Trump said, he is getting close to a deal. He said, the deal could be announced today. With small-business owners reeling during a Corona virus outbreak that has shuttered much economic activity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier that he was hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the Small Business Administration programme back up by midweek.