Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2020 07:33:40      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Trump: Congress near 450 billion deal for hospitals & Corona testing

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In the United states, the Trump Administration and the Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to 450 billion dollars to boost a small-business loan programme that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

President Donald Trump said, he is getting close to a deal. He said, the deal could be announced today. With small-business owners reeling during a Corona virus outbreak that has shuttered much economic activity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier that he was hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the Small Business Administration programme back up by midweek.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!