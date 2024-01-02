Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv and Kharkiv, Causing Civilian Casualties

AMN

Russia fired scores of missiles and drones at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv today, killing at least five civilians and wounding dozens. The third successive day of air strikes on Ukraine followed a warning by President Vladimir Putin yesterday that a Ukrainian air attack on the Russian city of Belgorod would not go unpunished.

National energy company Ukrenergo said thousands of people were without electricity in Kyiv and surrounding areas after the strikes. Kyiv authorities said missiles caused fires in a supermarket building, houses and a market. Strikes in Kharkiv wounded over 40 people and damaged multi-storey buildings.

In a sign of growing concern, Poland today scrambled four F-16 fighter jets to its border with Ukraine to protect its airspace.