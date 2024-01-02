इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2024 09:07:46      انڈین آواز

Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv and Kharkiv, Causing Civilian Casualties

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Russia fired scores of missiles and drones at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv today, killing at least five civilians and wounding dozens. The third successive day of air strikes on Ukraine followed a warning by President Vladimir Putin yesterday that a Ukrainian air attack on the Russian city of Belgorod would not go unpunished.

National energy company Ukrenergo said thousands of people were without electricity in Kyiv and surrounding areas after the strikes. Kyiv authorities said missiles caused fires in a supermarket building, houses and a market. Strikes in Kharkiv wounded over 40 people and damaged multi-storey buildings.

In a sign of growing concern, Poland today scrambled four F-16 fighter jets to its border with Ukraine to protect its airspace.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart