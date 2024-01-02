इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2024 09:07:39      انڈین آواز

Russia Assumes BRICS Chairmanship, Focuses on Multilateral Cooperation

Russia’s 2024 BRICS Chairmanship began on Monday. On this occasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, it will act precisely as per the motto “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security”, and focus on positive and constructive cooperation with all countries concerned. He said the baton of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) chairmanship was passed on to Russia on the 1st of January.

The Russian president said, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have joined BRICS as new full members which is a strong indication of the growing authority of the association and its role in international affairs.

Mr Putin said Russia will continue to promote all aspects of the BRICS partnership in three key areas, including politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts. He emphasized that Russia will focus on enhancing foreign policy coordination among the member countries and on jointly seeking effective responses to the challenges and threats to international and regional security and stability.

