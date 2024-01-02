Bangladesh will turn into a failed state if the election is not free: Election Commissioner

AMN DHAKA

Bangladesh Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman has said that his country will turn into a failed state if the upcoming parliamentary election is not free, fair, and acceptable.

“Our only aim is to hold a free, fair, and impartial election. In any case, if we fail to do so, our country itself will turn into a failed state, because we will be isolated from the world,” he said Tuesday

The election commissioner was speaking as the chief guest at a training programme for executive magistrates on the occasion of the general election at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka.

The 12th parliamentary polls are scheduled to be held on 7 January with the major opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies boycotting the election.

“In no way, this election can be allowed to be controversial. Whenever and whatever step is required, it has to be taken immediately…there is no alternative to a free, fair, and acceptable election,” Anisur said.

“Not only 18 crore people are observing the polls, but also the entire world…they will evaluate how far the election is acceptable,” he added.