Bangladesh Elections: Armed forces to be deployed to conduct free and fair polling

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Armed forces will be deployed across Bangladesh for eight days from Wednesday to assist the local civil administration during the national election. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a press release in this regard on Tuesday.

The 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh is scheduled on  January 7, 2024.It is said that the armed forces will provide assistance to the Election Commission (EC) and local civil administration from January 3 to 10 countrywide to ensure law and order during the national election. 

Armed forces personnel will be stationed at nodal points and other convenient places in every district, upazila and metropolitan areas. The deployment of forces is being carried out upon request of concerned returning officers and coordination with stakeholders, said the ISPR.

Members of Bangladesh Army have been assigned in 62 districts out of the total 64 districts of Bangladesh. The members of Bangladesh Navy will remain deployed in 19 coastal upazilas including in Bhola and Barguna districts. Bangladesh Air Forces (BAF) will provide helicopter assistance to polling stations in the hilly remote areas, said the release.

Apart from the armed forces, members of Coast Guard, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), armed police and Ansar will also be on election duty.

