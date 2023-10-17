इंडियन आवाज़     17 Oct 2023 06:02:05      انڈین آواز

Russian President Putin in Beijing at invitation of Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

AMN /WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached Beijing at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Both Putin and Jinping are expected to discuss issues relating to the Hamas-Israel war and other global issues.

This is Putin’s second tour of China, after March last year. The Russian  President has not undertaken foreign tours following an arrest warrant against him issued by the International Court of Justice in Hague,  He did not attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa in August, and the G-20 Summit in New Delhi held in September.

