Israel denies ceasefire and opening of border crossings to Gaza

Russia asks UNSC to vote on draft resolution that calls for ceasefire

Israeli Forces Spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, has issued a declaration, emphasizing that there is no ceasefire in place, border crossings remain closed, and the conflict with Hamas persists.

Hamas stands accused of obstructing the movement of Gaza residents towards the southern Gaza Strip, a move widely condemned for its alleged inhumanity.

More than 4,000 people have died in the conflict, as it enters its ninth day. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees has said, over 1 million people have been displaced.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned to Israel following his visit to six Arab countries. Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

In another move, Russia has asked the United Nations Security Council to vote on Monday on a draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict.  It calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that Hamas does not represent all Palestininan people. Biden insisted that Hamas should be entirely eliminated. 

