Russia requests urgent meeting of UN Security Council over US and Britain’s military strikes in Yemen

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia on 12 Jan 2024, Friday said that it has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the US and Britain’s military strikes in Yemen.



The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.



Meanwhile, Russia, Iran and Iraq condemned the US and Britain’s strikes on the Houthis in Yemen.



However, France welcomed a Security Council resolution strongly condemning Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea and demanded the Houthis end the attacks immediately.