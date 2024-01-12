Five Houthi rebels killed, six more wounded in strikes by US and UK in Red Sea

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least fiveHouthi rebelswere killed and six more were wounded in the strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom in the Red Sea. The US and the UK have jointly launched massive military strikes against Iran-backed militant group Houthis in Yemen. The retaliatory action came after the rebel group conducted a string of attacks on commercial ships traveling through the Red Sea.



Houthi rebels’ military spokesperson, Yahya Sare’e confirmed the deaths as a result of the strikes. He also said that they would continue their recent aggression against commercial ships in the Red Sea.



This comes after the US military forces, along with the United Kingdom with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, successfully carried out strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels. US President Joe Biden said in a statement that the targeted strikes were a clear message that the escalation of attacks by the Houthi rebels against commercial vessels would not be tolerated.



The Houthi rebels, who are an Iran-aligned group, started the strikes in retaliation for Israel’s Gaza conflict. The Houthis have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.