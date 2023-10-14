Russia proposes draft UNSC resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

AMN

Russia has proposed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism. The draft resolution also calls for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access, and the safe evacuation of civilians in need. The text was given to the 15-member council during a closed-door meeting on the conflict on Friday.

The move comes after countries urged Israel to hold off attacking northern Gaza before its forces go after Hamas militants who slaughtered Israeli civilians last weekend.