Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka begins from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai

WEB DESK

The ferry service between India and Sri Lanka has begun from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai today. External Affairs Minister Dr.Jaishankar, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State Minister E.V.Velu, and Raghupathy virtually flagged off the first ferry service from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai in Srilanka which is a resumption after forty years. The ship will reach Kakesanthurai port in three hours if the weather is normal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also virtually addressed the event.

The Prime Minister said that India is embarking on a new chapter in the diplomatic and economic relations between India and Sri Lanka. He said that this was an important milestone in strengthening the relations as both countries share a deep history of culture. He mentioned Subramania Bharathi who spoke of a bridge connecting the two countries. He said that the vision document of the economic partnership between the two countries highlighted the connectivity between the two countries along with the people of both countries. He said that in 2015, with the launch of a direct flight between Delhi and Colombo, the first flight in Kushinagar from Sri Lanka was historical. He said, today’s event is yet another important step in the direction. He stated that both countries are helping each other through fintech and energy. The energy grid between both countries is an important milestone in the bilateral relationship, he added. He said, the vision is to take everyone in the stride of development leaving none behind.

Speaking at the event, External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar said that it was the dream of people in both countries to have closer ties. Speaking at the flagging-off event, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this dream a reality. The Minister mentioned that his leadership has brought the two nations much closer together. He added that Mr. Modi was the first Prime Minister from India to provide Jaffna his assistance to rebuild the lives of the Srilankan people which is phenomenal.

Srilankan Minister De Silva said that people-to-people Sri Lanka ties would improve with this service. He appreciated the Excellent leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made the dreams a reality. He said that people of the Northern part of Sri Lanka would like to visit Buddha Gaya and many places in India. He said that the Srilankan Port was developed at a cost of 600 million in Srilankan money. He said Sri Lanka was grateful to India which gave the assistance. He said that Talaimannar and Rameswaram service would begin soon. The Minister said that the Government spent 600 million to repair the port in Thalai Mannar.

State Minister for Ports E.V.Velu said that trade flourished between India Sri Lanka and Singapore through the Nagapattinam port. He also said that an all-weather passenger shipping service would improve service between the two countries so that people of both countries could travel throughout the year