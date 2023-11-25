इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2023 09:55:13      انڈین آواز

Russia launches biggest drone attack against Kyiv since start of war

Russia has launched its biggest drone attack on Kyiv since its Special Military Operations against Ukraine began February last year. Ukrainian officials has said that more than 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones were fired at the capital and 74 were shot down. Kyiv Mayor Vitalis Klatsch said, the air raid alert in the city lasted six hours.

Local media reported that there was wave after wave of attacks from the north and east. It said, five people have been injured in the attacks and a kindergarten was among the buildings damaged.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said, the attack cut off power to an overhead line, leaving 77 residential buildings and 120 facilities without power. The drone attack came as Ukraine marked Holodomor Remembrance Day, commemorating the 1930s starvation in Ukraine.

