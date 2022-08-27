FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Aug 2022 04:28:09      انڈین آواز

Russia blocks adoption of joint declaration on nuclear disarmament at UN

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Russia on Saturday blocked the adoption of a joint declaration by a United Nations conference on nuclear disarmament. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which is reviewed by its 191 signatories every five years, aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

Russia objected to a draft text citing grave concern over military activities around Ukraine’s nuclear plants, in particular Zaporizhzhia. Participants in the last review in 2015 also failed to reach an agreement.

The 2022 meeting, which had been due in 2020, was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The failure to agree on a joint declaration followed a four-week conference in New York.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she was deeply disappointed at the lack of agreement.

The US representative, Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, said the US regrets this outcome, and even more so on Russia’s actions that led us here on Saturday.

The Non-Proliferation Treaty, backed by 190 countries in 1970, commits signatory countries including the US, Russia, France the UK and China to reducing their stockpiles and bars others from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Durand  Football: Kerala Blasters overwhelm North East United for their first win  

Harpal Singh Bedi Guwahati, 27 August: Kerala Blasters overwhelmed North East United FC (NEUFC) 3-0 to reco ...

Durand Football: Mohammedan Sporting beat Air Force to enter the quarters

  Harpal Singh Bedi  Scoring a goal in each half local favourite  Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), ...

“This win is very important for country”, says Neeraj Chopra after winning Lausanne Diamond League

By Harpal Singh Bedi Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another new chapter , becoming the first I ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart