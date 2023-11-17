इंडियन आवाज़     17 Nov 2023 01:12:46      انڈین آواز

Rupala Highlights Surge in Fish Production, Announces Global Fisheries Conference India 2023

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala has said that fish production has increased manifold in the last nine years due to various schemes taken up by the government. Mr Rupala stated this while addressing the curtain raiser press conference in New Delhi for Global Fisheries Conference India 2023, which will be held on the 21st and 22nd of this month in Ahmadabad, Gujarat

The two-day Conference will be held to celebrate ‘Fisheries and Aquaculture Wealth’ on the occasion of World Fisheries Day. The Minister said that the total spending in the fisheries sector has reached 38,000 crore rupees in the last 9 years, which was earlier at 3680 crore rupees. He said India is the 3rd largest fish-producing country with around 8 percent share in global fish production. Mr Rupala said that the fisheries sector contributes to India’s economy in a big way and provides livelihood for over 2.8 crore fishers and fish farmers at the primary level. He added that an average of 38 lakh fishers per year are insured under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme. Mr Rupala said that during the last nine years, around 61.9 lakh employment and livelihood opportunities have been generated under various schemes.

The aim of the conference is to reach out to the various domestic and global fisheries sector stakeholders to build partnerships, fostering collaborative efforts and promoting the Indian Fisheries sector. It is also an opportunity to explore the Research and Development and opportunities that are shaping the fisheries landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت نے اسرائیل-حماس تنازعہ میں شہریوں کی ہلاکت سے بچنے پر زور دیا

وزارتِ خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے ہمیشہ ہی انسانیت پر مبنی ق ...

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے انتقال کر گئے۔

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے طویل علالت سے لڑنے کے بعد منگل ک ...

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart