Rupala Highlights Surge in Fish Production, Announces Global Fisheries Conference India 2023

Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala has said that fish production has increased manifold in the last nine years due to various schemes taken up by the government. Mr Rupala stated this while addressing the curtain raiser press conference in New Delhi for Global Fisheries Conference India 2023, which will be held on the 21st and 22nd of this month in Ahmadabad, Gujarat

The two-day Conference will be held to celebrate ‘Fisheries and Aquaculture Wealth’ on the occasion of World Fisheries Day. The Minister said that the total spending in the fisheries sector has reached 38,000 crore rupees in the last 9 years, which was earlier at 3680 crore rupees. He said India is the 3rd largest fish-producing country with around 8 percent share in global fish production. Mr Rupala said that the fisheries sector contributes to India’s economy in a big way and provides livelihood for over 2.8 crore fishers and fish farmers at the primary level. He added that an average of 38 lakh fishers per year are insured under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme. Mr Rupala said that during the last nine years, around 61.9 lakh employment and livelihood opportunities have been generated under various schemes.

The aim of the conference is to reach out to the various domestic and global fisheries sector stakeholders to build partnerships, fostering collaborative efforts and promoting the Indian Fisheries sector. It is also an opportunity to explore the Research and Development and opportunities that are shaping the fisheries landscape.