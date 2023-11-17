इंडियन आवाज़     17 Nov 2023 02:57:26      انڈین آواز

Voting going on in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

Voting is underway for single phase Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh and second and final phase of polling in Chhattisgarh.
 
In Madhya Pradesh, polling is taking place for all 230 seats in a single phase.Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 in the evening. However, in Baihar, Lanji and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths of Mandla and Dindori districts, voting will be held till 3 pm. 28 percent voter turn out was recorded till 11 AM.  A total of 2 thousand 533 candidates including 252 women are in the fray.
 
Prominent candidates in the fray are, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers and BJP leaders Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste and party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, while from Congress, former Chief Minister Kamalnath, party leader Dr Govind Singh, Jitu Patwari and Jayavardhan Singh are some of the prominent names.
 
In Chhattisgarh, polling is taking place for 70 constituencies out of a total of 90 assembly seats in the second and final phase. Voting started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm, while in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh Assembly Constituency, voting will be held till 3 pm. 20 percent voter turn out was recorded till 11 AM. 
 
In this phase, 958 candidates are in the fray. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are contesting on all seventy seats.
 
In the first phase in Chhattisgarh, voting was held on 20 seats along with polling in Mizoram for elections to the 40-member state assembly on 7th of this month.

