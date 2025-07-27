RSF-Led Coalition Announces Parallel Government in Sudan

WEB DESK

In Sudan, a coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has announced formation of a parallel government led by its General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. The RSF and its allies had signed a transitional constitution in March outlining a federal, secular state divided into eight regions. The RSF controls much of the west of the country such as the vast Darfur region and some other areas, but is being pushed back from central Sudan by the army, which has recently regained control over the capital Khartoum. The ongoing conflict has devastated Sudan, creating a humanitarian crisis in the country, with half the population facing hunger and famine.