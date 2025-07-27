Israel Announces 10-Hour Military Pause In 3 Designated Areas Of Gaza To Facilitate Humanitarian Aid Access

AMN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the first working cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS – RC2XUG9OJ00Y

Israel has announced a 10-hour military pause in three designated areas of Gaza to facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access. The pause will take place daily in Al Mawasi, Deir Al Balah, and Gaza city, from 10am to 8pm local time until further notice. The decision is being co-ordinated with the United Nations and international organisations.

Meanwhile, several Egyptian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing this morning carrying essential relief items, including food and infrastructure supplies. Egyptian media video footage showed several trucks loaded with tons of goods moving from the Egyptian side into Gaza.

The aid delivery comes amid growing international pressure to allow unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, where UN agencies have warned of imminent famine and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure due to ongoing Israeli military operations.

Earlier, following directives from the political echelon, Israeli Defence Force announced a series of humanitarian measures in Gaza, aimed at countering claims of deliberate starvation. Starting last night, the IDF resumed humanitarian aid airdrops. The first drop included pallets of flour, sugar, and canned food.