Rishabh Pant hospitalised after car crash, No serious injuries

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi when he reportedly lost control of his car and hit the divider. The car immediately caught fire and was charred within minutes, police sources said.

Talking to the media, Medical Superintendent at Max Hospital, Dehradun, Dr Ashish Yagnik said that prima facie they did not find any serious injuries on the cricketer and he is stable. “He is under evaluation and a team of doctors is attending to him. Only after some tests can we tell more. As of now, he is stable and there is not much to worry about,” Yagnik said.

“A team of doctors is talking to him and based on what he is telling us about the injuries, he is getting evaluated. Prima facie, we did not find any serious injuries. Orthopaedic and plastic surgeons are attending him,” Yagnik further said, adding that the hospital will soon issue a health bulletin.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Pant’s car met with an accident near Mohammadpur Jat under the Mangalore police station area in Haridwar district around 5.30 am. He was soon rushed to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee by the 108 ambulance and local police. From there, he was referred to Dehradun.