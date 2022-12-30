FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Dec 2022 04:57:16      انڈین آواز

Rishabh Pant hospitalised after car crash, No serious injuries

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi when he reportedly lost control of his car and hit the divider. The car immediately caught fire and was charred within minutes, police sources said.

Talking to the media, Medical Superintendent at Max Hospital, Dehradun, Dr Ashish Yagnik said that prima facie they did not find any serious injuries on the cricketer and he is stable. “He is under evaluation and a team of doctors is attending to him. Only after some tests can we tell more. As of now, he is stable and there is not much to worry about,” Yagnik said.

“A team of doctors is talking to him and based on what he is telling us about the injuries, he is getting evaluated. Prima facie, we did not find any serious injuries. Orthopaedic and plastic surgeons are attending him,” Yagnik further said, adding that the hospital will soon issue a health bulletin.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Pant’s car met with an accident near Mohammadpur Jat under the Mangalore police station area in Haridwar district around 5.30 am. He was soon rushed to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee by the 108 ambulance and local police. From there, he was referred to Dehradun.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین مودی کا انتقال PM

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے۔ ا ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

پلاسٹک نے کشمیری خواتین کے لیے روزگار مشکل بنا دیا

سمیر مشتاقکشمیر میں خواتین کاریگروں کے پاس روایتی ٹوکریاں ب ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart