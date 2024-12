Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the revival package extended by the Government to BSNL in 2019 has transformed the telecom company from a loss-making entity to a profit-making one. Replying to supplementaries in Lok Sabha today, Mr Scindia said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is the government’s responsibility to take care of over 50 thousand employees of BSNL.

Post navigation