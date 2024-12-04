The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Lok Sabha passes Banking Laws Bill allowing four nominees in bank accounts 

Dec 4, 2024
Lok Sabha passes Banking Laws Bill allowing four nominees in bank accounts 

 

Staff Reporter

In an important step towards banking reform, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Bill seeks to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980. The Bill also seeks to increase the option for nominees per bank account to four, from the existing one.

The bill also proposes to redefine substantial interest for directorships, which could increase to two crore rupees instead of the current limit of five lakh rupees. Moving the bill, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the proposed amendment will strengthen the governance in the banking sector apart from enhancing customer convenience.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ WOMEN

43,30,121 accounts opened under Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme (MSSC) till 31.10.2024

Dec 3, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ RURAL AWAAZ

Government promotes organic farming for improving soil health

Dec 3, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

LOK SABHA SPEAKER PRAISES INDIA’S TAXATION SYSTEM

Dec 3, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Lok Sabha passes Banking Laws Bill allowing four nominees in bank accounts 

4 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ WOMEN

43,30,121 accounts opened under Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme (MSSC) till 31.10.2024

3 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ RURAL AWAAZ

Government promotes organic farming for improving soil health

3 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

LOK SABHA SPEAKER PRAISES INDIA’S TAXATION SYSTEM

3 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment