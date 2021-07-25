Relief & Rescue operations on in rain hit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar

AMN / WEB DESK

Relief and Rescue operations are in full swing in rain affected Maharashtra, Karnataka and flood hit Bihar. Torrential Rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra coinciding with discharge from dams led to floods across many districts in the state.

Mahad and Poladpur in Raigad, Chiplun and Khed in Ratnagiri along with various areas in Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli district have been affected badly. Twenty one teams of NDRF, seven teams of Indian Navy, four teams of SDRF and three teams each of Indian Army and Coast Guard are working for rescue of stranded civilians.

As many as 17 bodies have been recovered from landslide debris at Khed Posre village in Khed Taluqua in Ratnagiri district today. 60 bodies have been recovered so far from landslide debris in Mahad and Poladpur taluquas in Raigad district.

In Satara district also, NDRF teams are struggling to rescue people trapped under the debris, while 11 bodies have been recovered at Ambeghar.

