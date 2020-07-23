Relief and rescue operations in full swing in flood affected areas of Bihar

AMN

Relief and rescue operations are in full swing in flood affected areas of the Bihar. 19 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into service for evacuation of affected people

Thirty thousand people have been shifted to safer places. The state government has requested the people who are living in low areas of various rivers to shift to higher places.

Over six lakh fifty thousand people have been affected by flood in ten districts including Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur. The worst-affected districts are Darbhanga, West Champaran and Supaul. 21 people have so far lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

Flood water is engulfing fresh areas following breach of South embankment of Tilawe river in East Champaran district. Similarly, breach of Ring bandh of Burhi Gandak has further deteriorated in Sugauli areas of the district. Swollen Kosi river has forced affected people of Supaul and Sahrasa districts to shift to safer places.

Water level of Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati and Mahananda are flowing above the danger mark.