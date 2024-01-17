इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2024 06:19:50      انڈین آواز

Reliance Jio expresses interest in expanding operations into Sri Lanka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India telecom giant, Reliance Jio has expressed interest in expanding operations into Sri Lanka. Jio Platforms is among the three entities that have expressed interest in acquiring the Sri Lankan government’s stake in Sri Lanka Telecom, the island nation’s state-owned telecommunication company.

Colombo had invited proposals from potential investors in November last year, as it decided to divest its stake in the national telecom services provider.

After the deadline for the submission of proposals ended on 12th of January, Sri Lanka’s State Owned Enterprises restructuring unit issued a press release, mentioning Jio Platforms, along with China based Gortune International Investment Holding and Portugal based Pettigo Comercio International as the three potential bidders.

The Requests for Qualification will be evaluated as per the Special Guidelines on Divestiture of State-Owned Enterprises.

The International Finance Corporation acts as Transaction Advisors for the divestiture of shares held by the Sri Lankan Government in Sri Lanka Telecom.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart