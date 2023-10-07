इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2023 12:21:40      انڈین آواز

RBI proposes to include beneficiaries of PM Vishwakarma Scheme under Payments Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Reserve Bank has proposed to include the beneficiaries of @RBI under the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund – PIDF Scheme.

In a statement regarding various developmental and regulatory policy measures issued from Mumbai today, RBI said the decision is expected to give a fillip to its efforts towards promoting digital transactions at the grassroots level.

The Reserve Bank has further proposed to extend the PIDF Scheme by a further period of two years, i.e., up to December 31, 2025. It may be recalled that the scheme was operationalized in January 2021 for a period of three years with an aim to incentivize the deployment of payment acceptance infrastructure such as physical Point of Sale (PoS), Quick Response (QR) codes in tier-3 to tier-6 centres, northeastern states and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. RBI has informed that over 2.66 crore new touchpoints have been deployed under the Scheme till August 2023.

Based on industry feedback, RBI also proposes to encourage the deployment of emerging modes of payment acceptance, such as soundbox devices and Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices to augment the deployment of payment acceptance infrastructure in the targeted geographies.

The amendments will be notified shortly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

این آئی اے کی طرف سے منعقدہ، دہشت گردی کی روک تھام سے متعلق ایک دو روزہ کانفرنس اختتام پذیر

نئی دلّی میں کَل قومی تحقیقاتی ایجنسی این آئی اے کی طرف سے من ...

بھارتی فضائیہ، کسی بھی واقعے سے نمٹنے کیلئے تیار ہے: ساگر سنگھ راوت

جموں وکشمیر میں کَل، بھارتی فضائیہ کے 91 ویں یوم تاسیس سے پہلے ...

آزادانہ اور شفاف انتخابات کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے اعلیٰ انتخابی کمشنر راجیو کمار کی ہدایت

اعلیٰ انتخابی کمشنر سی ای سی راجیو کمار نے، کمیشن کے مشاہدین ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart