Gadkari approves standards for bus bodies to ensure passenger safety

Sudhir Kumar / new delhi

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved standards for the construction of bus bodies, which shall be uniformly applicable to both original equipment manufacturers, OEMs, and bus body builders. In a social media post, Mr Gadkari said this step will pave the way for further improvements in the quality of buses in India, with a primary focus on ensuring passenger safety during contingency. He added that there is a pressing need to enhance the quality of bus body construction in India in the wake of rising number of bus accidents. Mr Gadkari said the draft notification for these standards is being published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to solicit suggestions. He hoped that all stakeholders will support this initiative to ensure the safety of all bus occupants.

خبرنامہ

این آئی اے کی طرف سے منعقدہ، دہشت گردی کی روک تھام سے متعلق ایک دو روزہ کانفرنس اختتام پذیر

نئی دلّی میں کَل قومی تحقیقاتی ایجنسی این آئی اے کی طرف سے من ...

بھارتی فضائیہ، کسی بھی واقعے سے نمٹنے کیلئے تیار ہے: ساگر سنگھ راوت

جموں وکشمیر میں کَل، بھارتی فضائیہ کے 91 ویں یوم تاسیس سے پہلے ...

آزادانہ اور شفاف انتخابات کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے اعلیٰ انتخابی کمشنر راجیو کمار کی ہدایت

اعلیٰ انتخابی کمشنر سی ای سی راجیو کمار نے، کمیشن کے مشاہدین ...

