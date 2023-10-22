Ranchi to host Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 

Harpal Singh Bedi

Indian Women’s Hockey team’s bid to qualify for the Paris Olympic received a huge boost with International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Saturday announcing that one of the Olympic Qualifiers will be held in Ranchi.

Women’s qualifier will be played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, from 13th to 19th January 2024. Apart from India, seven national teams from across the globe will travel to Ranchi for the Qualifiers in their bid to qualify for the Paris Games. Top three teams will confirm their berth in the next year’s Olympics.

Earlier the qualifier was scheduled to be held in Changzhou, but since the China earned direct qualification to the 2024 Games by winning the 19th Asian Games ,so the tournament has been shifted to Ranchi.

The other three FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will be played in Muscat, Oman (Men’s – 15-21 January 2024) and Valencia, Spain (Women’s and Men’s – 13-21 January).

“We at Hockey India are delighted that FIH has supported India’s proposal to host the Olympic Qualifiers. This is a huge event for our players, and we are thrilled that it will take place on our home turf as the support from Indian fans will undoubtedly fuel our players’ determination to excel and secure their spot in the Paris Games,” said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

Speaking about Ranchi hosting the Qualifiers, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said, “It is an honour to welcome the global hockey fraternity to Ranchi, We are set to host some of the best Asian hockey teams in the coming days, as the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will take place from October 27th to November 5th. Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand are the other teams for this tournament.”

“And now, hosting this event will solidify Jharkhand’s position as a growing sports hub in the country. We have a long history of supporting sports, and we are thrilled to host such a prestigious event.” He added

Talking about the opportunity of playing in the Qualifiers in front of the home crowd, Team Captain Savita said, “Ranchi hosting the Olympic Qualifiers is fantastic news as it will motivate us more than ever to seal a berth for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the presence of all the Indian hockey fans who have been supporting us through thick and thin. The team is looking forward to giving its best in Ranchi and repaying the fans’ faith in us so far.”

India had won a Bronze medal in the Asian Games Hangzhou after a 2-1 triumph over Japan and the victory has boosted their confidence as they look to secure a spot in the Olympics.