PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in Denmark Open semi-finals

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday (21st October 2023) lost in the semi-finals to Spain’s Carolina Marin 18-21, 21-19, 7-21 in Denmark Open Badminton tournament. After two competitive sets where Sindhu gave tough competition to Marin, the third set was almost one-sided.

Results at the Denmark Open will count towards players’ qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympics.