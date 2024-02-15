इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2024 01:41:21      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ramkumar upsets top seed Nardi to reach quarter-finals at Bengaluru Open 

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Harpal Singh Bedi 
Ramkumar Ramanathan  staged  a fine  comeback after losing the opening set to upset top seed Luca Nardi of Italy to reach the quarter-finals of the DafaNews Bengaluru  at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Ramkumar, who has been given a wild card for this tournament, looked down and out after the opening set but banked on his big serves to beat Nardi 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 33 minutes in the second-round clash at Centre Court.

In the  other matches, Maks Kasnikowski of Poland upset fourth seed Benjamin Bonzi of France 6-3, 6-4 in the second round while another Indian SD Prajwal Dev suffered a  3-6, 0-6 loss against fifth seed Adam Walton of Australia in a first-round encounter.

Earlier, Ramkumar kept his nerves when things were not going his way to register the biggest upset of the day.

In the opening set, Ramkumar struggled to find his serving rhythm and that also affected his returning ability as Nardi raced through.

However, the big serving Indian regrouped at the start of the second set and won 93% first serve points and never even faced a break point in the set.
 In contrast, Nardi’s serve was put under regular pressure to take the match in the decider.

The final set followed a similar pattern with Ramkumar coming up with five aces and even raising his second serve percentage to wrap up the match.

He will now face the winner of the match between ninth seed Seongchan Hong of South Korea and Russian qualifier Alexey Zakharov.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart