इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2024 01:41:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pro League Hockey: (Men) India  confident  of continuing  momentum against Australia 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Bhubaneswar, 14th February: India led by Harmanpreet Singh  having beaten world’s two top teams back to back is confident of continuing  of their winning momentum when they take on Australia in their third match of  Pro League  at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
The hosts started their season with a 4-1 win over Spain and registered a thrilling 2 – 2 (4 – 2 SO) shootout win against the defending Champions the Netherlands in their first two matches of the  League ..
Talking about the performance  of the team so far, In  Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “It’s been a good performance so far from the team, but there’s a lot to improve, and we are trying to make the most out of these matches.
” Playing back-to-back matches against top teams is always tough, but we got a good break to recover and now the focus is on the last two games of the Bhubaneswar leg.”
Australia, on the other hand, have also registered two wins in two matches so far.  They began their campaign with a 4-3 win against Spain and defeated Ireland 5-0 in their second match.  
The last time India and Australia faced each other was during the previous edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela. It was India that got better of the Aussies, having registered a 5-4 win and a 2-2 (4 – 3 SO) shootout win in the two-legged tie. 
Fulton added, “It is surely going to be a tough match. They are coming off solid back-to-back wins. For us, there were a few learnings from the first two games, and our focus will be to improve and better our performance. We are up for the challenge and look to keep the momentum going.”
India will then take on Ireland in their last match of the Bhubaneswar leg on Friday before moving to Rourkela for the return 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart