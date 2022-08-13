FreeCurrencyRates.com

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer registers a 25% drop; collects Rs. 6.25 crores

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has collected in the range of Rs. 6 to 6.40 crores on Friday, Day 2 which is much below even the conservative expectation of the Hindi film industry. The film registered a 25% drop from Day 1. While the drop for Laal Singh Chaddha was approx. 33%, Raksha Bandhan managed to arrest the drop at 25% keeping the hopes open for Day 3 and 4. The family theme of the movie may ensure steady collections on Saturday and Sunday.

Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon have written the movie Raksha Bandhan, while Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films have produced the same. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

The film, which released in conjunction with the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Thursday, got a disappointing response from audience and received average reviews from critics. As per Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh, the movie is ‘HEARTWARMING’ and gets a rating of three and half stars.

There are also reports that theatre owners have cancelled around 1,000 shows of the film on day two, after average occupancy that struggled to hit double digits. Even Amir Khan’s much-hyped movie Laal Singh Chaddha is also getting similar response and has seen cancellation of shows.

