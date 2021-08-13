Rajya Sabha registers 28 pc productivity during Monsoon session of Parliament

NEWS DESK

The Rajya Sabha registered 28 per cent productivity during the Monsoon session of Parliament which came to an end yesterday. During the session the productivity was very less compared to previous five sessions in which it functioned 95 per cent.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat said, out of the total 97 Hours 30 minutes, the Upper House functioned for 28 Hours 21 Minutes. It said, 76 Hours 26 Minutes lost due to disruptions. 19 Bills were passed during the session in Rajya Sabha and four bills were introduced.