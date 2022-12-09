FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2022 01:21:57      انڈین آواز

Rajya Sabha gives nod to withdraw private member legislation- Right to Health Bill 2021

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Rajya Sabha on Friday gave its nod to withdraw a private member legislation– Right to Health Bill 2021. The Bill which was today taken up for further consideration had been moved by RJD member Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha. The aim of the Bill was to provide health as a fundamental right to all citizens and to ensure equitable access and maintenance of a standard of physical and mental health. Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the RJD member to give his concluding remarks on the Bill as the House had already completed the discussion during the last session and a total of 15 members from various political parties participated. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya had replied to the discussion and had urged Prof. Jha to withdraw his private member Bill. But due to the paucity of time, the Bill was not taken up for further consideration at that time. Today after making his concluding remarks, Prof Jha withdrew his Bill.

Rajya Sabha also took up another private member bill for consideration and passing namely the Constitution Amendment Bill,2022 ( amendment of article 123 and substitution of articles 155 and 156). The Bill was moved by CPI(M) member Dr. V Sivadasan.
Several other Private Members Bills including the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the National Judicial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart