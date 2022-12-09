Rajya Sabha gives nod to withdraw private member legislation- Right to Health Bill 2021

AMN

Rajya Sabha on Friday gave its nod to withdraw a private member legislation– Right to Health Bill 2021. The Bill which was today taken up for further consideration had been moved by RJD member Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha. The aim of the Bill was to provide health as a fundamental right to all citizens and to ensure equitable access and maintenance of a standard of physical and mental health. Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the RJD member to give his concluding remarks on the Bill as the House had already completed the discussion during the last session and a total of 15 members from various political parties participated. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya had replied to the discussion and had urged Prof. Jha to withdraw his private member Bill. But due to the paucity of time, the Bill was not taken up for further consideration at that time. Today after making his concluding remarks, Prof Jha withdrew his Bill.

Rajya Sabha also took up another private member bill for consideration and passing namely the Constitution Amendment Bill,2022 ( amendment of article 123 and substitution of articles 155 and 156). The Bill was moved by CPI(M) member Dr. V Sivadasan.

