Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 72 retiring members

Staff Reporter

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday bade farewell to 72 members who are retiring from March to July this year. Speaking on the occasion in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, with the departure of these members, responsibility of the remaining members increases as they have to take forward the legacy of the outgoing members.

Mr. Modi said that the Upper House reflects the sentiments, spirit, pain and ecstasy of all the parts of the country. He added that while it is true that as a member one contributes a lot to the House but it is also true that the House also gives a lot to the members.

The Prime Minister wished the retiring members will take their rich experience to all the corners of the country. He also suggested that the members should pen down their memories as a useful reference for the future generations. He urged the retiring members to inspire the people in the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In his remarks, Rajya Sabha Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu urged the legislators across the country to be propelled by Passion, Performance and Procedural Integrity and desist from disrupting the law making bodies and uphold the honour and privilege bestowed on them by the people. He voiced concern over the House having lost over 35 percent of the functional time due to disruptions since 2017.

