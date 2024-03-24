FreeCurrencyRates.com

24 Mar 2024

Rajnath Singh Lauds Valour, Determination & Sacrifices of Armed Forces for Protecting Nation

AMN

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on Sunday lauded the valour, determination and sacrifices of the Armed Forces for protecting the nation in harsh terrain and inclement weather.

Addressing the soldiers in Leh after celebrating Holi with them, Mr Singh said, the positive commitment of the soldiers posted in high altitudes is much stronger than minus temperatures. He said every citizen is proud of the Armed Forces as they live far away from their families so that we celebrate Holi and other festivals with our families peacefully.

The Raksha Mantri said the nation will forever be indebted to our soldiers, and their courage and sacrifices will keep inspiring future generations. Mr Rajnath Singh said festival celebrations with soldiers should be on the snowy peaks of Kargil, in the scorching plains of Rajasthan and in the submarines located in the deep seas that should become an integral part of the culture.

The Minister was scheduled to visit Siachen for the Holi celebration with the soldiers but he couldn’t reach there due to prevailing inclement weather. He spoke with soldiers posted at Siachen and extended them Holi Greetings. The Minister assured them with another visit to Ladakh soon to interact with soldiers at Siachen.

