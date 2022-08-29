FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games start in more than 11,000 panchayats in Rajasthan

AMN

Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games have started in more than 11,000 panchayats this morning. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the games at the state-level function organised at Pal Panchayat of Luni block in Jodhpur district. About 2 lakh 25 thousand teams are participating in these games, in which about 30 lakh players are showing talent. The state government claims that the Rural Olympics is one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Under the Rural Olympics, 6 sports-Kabaddi, Shooting Ball, Volleyball, Hockey, Kho-Kho and Tennis Ball Cricket are being played. These games are first being organized at the Gram panchayat level after that there will be competitions at block, district and state level. More than 20 lakh male and about one million females are participating in these games.

The special feature of these games is that more than one lakh participants are above 50 years of age. At the same time, more than 1,500 players are above 70 years of age. The objective of this event is to create an environment for sports in the villages, to search for sporting talent and to develop mutual bonding among people in villages.

