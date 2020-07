AMN

The COVID infection is increasing rapidly in Rajasthan. More than 900 persons have been tested positive every day for the last Five days.

With 399 persons found positive in the last 12 hours, the number of active cases has gone up to 8 thousand 587 in the state. Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma has said that the number of corona-positive people has increased due to the increase of about 15,000 tests per day.