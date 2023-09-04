Rajasthan: Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates second Parivartan Yatra of BJP

AMN/ WEB DESK

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the second Parivartan Yatra of the BJP in Rajasthan that started from Sunday from, Beneshwar Dham. While addressing the event, Shah stated that the farewell of the Gehlot government will be confirmed by the completion of the Parivartan Yatra. Mr Shah made scathing attacks on DMK chief MK Stalin’s minister for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma. Attacking the INDIA Alliance, Mr. Shah said that there have been charges of scams on UPA govt and hence the UPA name has been changed to INDIA Alliance. He said, for the past two days, these people are insulting the country’s culture and Sanatan Dharma saying that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished. Mr. Shah also criticised chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on account of corruption and Women’s safety.