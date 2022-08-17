FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2022 05:22:08      انڈین آواز

Rajasthan: Heavy rain lashes many parts of the state

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Rajasthan, heavy rain lashed many parts of the state. As a result, the gates of all the four dams on the Chambal River were opened for the first time in the current monsoon season. Due to heavy rainfall in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, one lakh 60 thousand cusecs of water was released from Gandhi Sagar Dam last evening.

The Dam is situated in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. An alert has been sounded in the villages situated on the banks of the Chambal in the districts of Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Dholpur. AIR Jaipur correspondent reports that people living on the banks of the Chambal in Kota have been evacuated and are being shifted to shelters in government schools.

Residents of the villagaes of Etawah, Mohammadpura and Balapura in the district have also been shifted to safer places. SDRF, Civil Defense and Kota Municipal Corporation teams have been deployed to evacuate people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC win by 3-1 against Goa FC

AMN The opening match of Durand Cup  at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.  Mohammedan SC won by 3- ...

Football: Durand Cup begins in Kolkata

AMN / KOLKATAThe Durand Cup 2022 opening match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa is underway at the Salt Lake S ...

PV Sindhu pulled out of World Badminton Championships due to stress fracture on left foot

FILE India's star shuttler PV Sindhu has pulled out of the upcoming BWF World Championships owing to a ...

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart