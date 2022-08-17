Rajasthan: Heavy rain lashes many parts of the state

WEB DESK

In Rajasthan, heavy rain lashed many parts of the state. As a result, the gates of all the four dams on the Chambal River were opened for the first time in the current monsoon season. Due to heavy rainfall in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, one lakh 60 thousand cusecs of water was released from Gandhi Sagar Dam last evening.

The Dam is situated in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. An alert has been sounded in the villages situated on the banks of the Chambal in the districts of Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Dholpur. AIR Jaipur correspondent reports that people living on the banks of the Chambal in Kota have been evacuated and are being shifted to shelters in government schools.

Residents of the villagaes of Etawah, Mohammadpura and Balapura in the district have also been shifted to safer places. SDRF, Civil Defense and Kota Municipal Corporation teams have been deployed to evacuate people.