Rajasthan HC to reserved decision on petition of 19 rebel MLAs of Congress till July 24

AMN / JAIPUR

The Rajasthan High Court has reserved its decision on the petition of 19 rebel MLAs of Congress till July 24. The Court also requested the Speaker of Rajasthan assembly to postpone any proceedings on rebel MLAs till July 24, which was accepted by the Speaker.

The court also heard three other independent parties in the case after the debate on both sides concluded at 12 noon on Tuesday. The division bench of Chief Justice Inderjit Mohanty and Justice Prakash Gupta said afternoon that the decision on this petition will be pronounced on July 24.