Rajasthan Foundation Day being celebrated across the state

Staff Reporter

Rajasthan Foundation Day is being celebrated today as ‘Rajasthan festival’ across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on the occasion of its statehood day. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, “Best wishes on Rajasthan Diwas to all the residents of Rajasthan, the historical land of bravery, self-respect and sacrifice. I wish that the state moves forward on the path of progress.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Kalraj Mishra, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have congratulated the people of the state on this occasion. Mr. Birla said in his message that the rich art, culture, and traditions of Rajasthan have always attracted people from all over the world.

Many events are being organized in the entire state today to celebrate Rajasthan festival. The Rajasthan festival is being celebrated in a grand form after two years due to Covid. The state-level Function is to be organized at the historical Albert Hall of Pink City this evening. More than 500 folk artists will perform at the function. This program will be virtually telecast in the villages of the state. Rajasthan festival programs are also being organized at all the district headquarters. Major buildings and tourist places of the state have been decorated. Entry of students is free today at all tourist places and monuments across the state.

Rajasthan was formed on March 30, 1949, when Rajputana the name adopted by the British Raj for its dependencies in the region was merged into the Dominion of India. And, therefore, this year, the state in northern India celebrates its 72nd foundation day on Wednesday.

Modern Rajputana comprised of 19 erstwhile princely states, two chiefships, and the British district of Ajmer-Merwara. Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mewar, Alwar, and Jaipur are a few significant princely states.

A celebratory event is organized every year by the state government in the Albert Hall of Jaipur to celebrate this day. People participate in cultural music, folk dance, and other activities on this day. the culture alive.