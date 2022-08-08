FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rajasthan: 3 killed in stampede at Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar

khatu shyam Temple

Our Correspondent / Sikar

Three women devotees were killed and 4 others injured in a stampede at Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district of Rajasthan today. Police said, a large number of pilgrims from all over Rajasthan and other states had gathered outside the temple due to the Ekadashi today, which is considered auspicious for the visit to the Khatushyamji temple. Police said that the stampede occurred when the devotees suddenly started running towards the temple after gates were opened in the morning.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed grief over the incident. He said that the death of devotees in the stampede is heart-wrenching. Mr Birla also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness on the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, his thoughts are with the bereaved families. He pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.

