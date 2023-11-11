इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2023 02:52:47      انڈین آواز

Rains in Punjab gives relief to people from smoke pollution

In Punjab, the widespread rainfall throughout the day on Friday has given relief to people from smoke pollution and the air quality index of different cities has also improved significantly. The number of stubble burning cases in the fields has come down to only six whereas in the previous week, it had been more than three thousand. According to the State’s Chief Environment Engineer Krunesh Garg, the environmental penalty has been imposed on 4,422 farmers for burning stubble till the 9th of November.

In all these cases, a total environmental compensation of more than 11 crore 26 lakh rupees has been imposed, out of which 11 lakh 50 thousand rupees recovered so far. The highest environmental compensation was imposed on 894 farmers in the border districts of Amritsar and 885 in Tarn Taran. This number of these two districts constitutes nearly 40 per cent of the total cases of environmental compensation. Apart from this, 370 Red entries have been made in Khasra Girdawari while 67 FIRs have also been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

