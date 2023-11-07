PM Modi says, Dalits, Tribals and Poor are biggest beneficiaries of Central government’s schemes

AMN / HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Telangana state is undergoing rapid transformation and Backward Classes (BCs) will get justice under BJP rule only.

Addressing an impressive gathering at the BC Atma Gourava Sabha held in LB Stadium in Hyderabad, Modi said Dalits, Deprived, Tribals, and Poor are the biggest beneficiaries of the Central government’s welfare schemes.

Mr. Modi criticised Congress and BRS and alleged that both are the same in depriving BC’s interests. He further alleged that the two parties are based on principles of family rules, corruption, and appeasement politics.



He said the BRS has not fulfilled its assurances and the state formation targets of water, funds, and employment. He recalled that the BJP always kept the interests of BC, SC, ST, and other downtrodden above the others. He termed the BRS government as an anti-BC government and said the BJP-led government provided 27 percent reservations in the higher education sector.

He also said corruption will be dealt with an iron fist, enquiry into Corruption will be held and those who have indulged in corruption, should return the wealth.



Mr Modi explained the effects of the PM Viswakarma scheme and other measures taken by the government for the welfare of Backward Classes.



Recalling the previous Lok Sabha elections, Mr Modi said the people of Telangana have taught a lesson to the BRS chief and it will be repeated.



He alleged that the youth and aspirants of employment have been displeased as no recruitment exam has been completed due to paper leaks and the BRS government has played with the future of the youth. He reiterated that the BJP is looking forward to a target of a developed nation by 2047.



Jana Sena Chief, Pawan Kalyan also spoke along with BJP leaders on the occasion. The two parties are contesting elections with seat sharing.