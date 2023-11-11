Tamil Nadu: 5 killed, 59 injured in bus accident

AMN

At least five people were killed on the spot in an accident and 59 were injured when a Government bus and a private bus collided with each other in Vaniyambadi, Tirupathur district at 5 AM today.

The incident occurred when a State-owned Bus from Bangalore to Chennai crossed over to the other side of the road after losing control and dashed against a private bus coming from the opposite direction on the National Highway. Fire and Rescue officials came to the rescue of the injured who were admitted to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further inquiries are being held by the Police.