Railways Ministry clarifies no separate inquiry on New Delhi Railway Station stampede

Ministry of Railways today clarified that there is no inquiry being conducted apart from the inquiry being conducted by the high-level committee on the New Delhi Railway station stampede. In a statement, the Ministry said that certain media reports today quoted as RPF inquiry reports on the incident which is wrong and misleading. It urged media outlets to wait for the final report of the High-level committee in this regard. The Ministry said, if there is any information that can help the high-level committee in its inquiry process can be directly communicated with the committee members through email [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]> and [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>.

A two-member high-level committee has already been set up by Northern Railway to investigate the incident. More than 100 individual statements are being collected by the committee. After receiving all such statements, the committee will conduct a thorough examination, including cross-questioning to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the incident. The inquiry report will be submitted by the committee