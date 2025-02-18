Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

INDIA AND QATAR SHOULD WORK TOGETHER FOR PEACE, PROGRESS AND PROSPERITY: PRESIDENT MURMU

Feb 19, 2025

PRESIDENT OF INDIA HOSTS AMIR OF QATAR

AMN

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu received His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 18, 2025). She also hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming His Highness Al Thani on his second State Visit to India, the President said that India’s relations with Qatar are steeped in history, spanning centuries. Qatar has been an integral part of West Asia’s linkages of commerce and culture with India.

The President said that multi-faceted engagement and cooperation between India and Qatar are marked by a deep sense of comfort and time-tested goodwill. The two countries are reliable partners in the areas of trade, investment, food security, health, culture and energy. She said that we should also take advantage of the respective strengths of both countries to broaden our cooperation in the areas of innovation, technology and start-ups.  

The President said that said that both countries should work together for peace, progress and prosperity of not only our peoples but for all people of the world.

Both leaders agreed that the elevation of the India-Qatar relationship to the level of ‘strategic partnership’ would establish a roadmap for even closer engagement.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Railways Ministry clarifies no separate inquiry on New Delhi Railway Station stampede

Feb 18, 2025
NCR DELHI OTHER TOP STORIES

Why such interest in Delhi CM?  Is power structure shifting?

Feb 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

CBSE: Board exam paper leak claims baseless

Feb 17, 2025

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Need for well-being, physical readiness of Haj pilgrims amid heat: Kiren Rijiju

19 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

INDIA AND QATAR SHOULD WORK TOGETHER FOR PEACE, PROGRESS AND PROSPERITY: PRESIDENT MURMU

19 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

तेलंगाना के बाद आंध्र प्रदेश में चंद्रबाबू ने दी रोजेदारों को छूट, बीजेपी को लगा झटका

18 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India-Qatar Joint Statement

18 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!