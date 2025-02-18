INDIA AND QATAR SHOULD WORK TOGETHER FOR PEACE, PROGRESS AND PROSPERITY: PRESIDENT MURMU

PRESIDENT OF INDIA HOSTS AMIR OF QATAR

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu received His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 18, 2025). She also hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming His Highness Al Thani on his second State Visit to India, the President said that India’s relations with Qatar are steeped in history, spanning centuries. Qatar has been an integral part of West Asia’s linkages of commerce and culture with India.

The President said that multi-faceted engagement and cooperation between India and Qatar are marked by a deep sense of comfort and time-tested goodwill. The two countries are reliable partners in the areas of trade, investment, food security, health, culture and energy. She said that we should also take advantage of the respective strengths of both countries to broaden our cooperation in the areas of innovation, technology and start-ups.

The President said that said that both countries should work together for peace, progress and prosperity of not only our peoples but for all people of the world.

Both leaders agreed that the elevation of the India-Qatar relationship to the level of ‘strategic partnership’ would establish a roadmap for even closer engagement.