Railways ensure supply chain fully functional during the COVID-19 lockdown

From 23rd March to 3rd April 2020, Railways has transported more than 2.5 lakh wagons of coal and 17742 wagons of petroleum products

Inspite of lockdown related challenges, Railway staff keeps delivering the results against all odds

PIB / NEW DELHI

Indian Railways has been fulfilling its commitment to ensure availability of important raw material and fuel through its freight services to meet the requirements of the power transport and key infrastructure sectors during the nationwide lock down due to COVID-19. During the situation of lockdown, Indian Railways staff deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices continued working with full devotion to ensure that the supply of essential items for these critical sectors does not gets affected.

During last 12 days from 23rd March to 3rd April 2020, Railways loaded and carried 250020 wagons of coal, and 17742 wagons of petroleum products (One wagon contains 58-60 ton consignment). Details are as follows: