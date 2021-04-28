More than 2.61 lakh people recover from COVID-19 in last 24 hours in India
UK adds 3 oxygen ‘factories’ to life-saving supplies for India
Railways deploys nearly 4000 Isolation Coaches with almost 64000 beds
Turkey announces lockdown from April 29
Center provides nearly 16 crore doses of Covid vaccines free of cost to States, UTs
इंडियन आवाज़     29 Apr 2021 07:11:34      انڈین آواز

AMN / NEW DELHI

Strengthening the capabilities of the nation in the united fight against COVID, the Ministry of Railways has deployed nearly 4 thousand Isolation Coaches with almost 64 thousand beds.

To work concurrently with the States and in a bid to reach out as swiftly as possible, the Railway has drawn a de-centralised plan of action empowering Zones and Divisions to work out their Memorandum of Agreement for cohesive action. These Isolation Coaches can be easily moved and positioned at places of demand on the Indian Railways network.

As per States’ demand, at present 191 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed-capacity of 2990 beds. Isolation Coaches are presently utilised at Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Railways has also positioned 50 coaches at major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

