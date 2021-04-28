Railways deploys nearly 4000 Isolation Coaches with almost 64000 beds

AMN / NEW DELHI

Strengthening the capabilities of the nation in the united fight against COVID, the Ministry of Railways has deployed nearly 4 thousand Isolation Coaches with almost 64 thousand beds.

To work concurrently with the States and in a bid to reach out as swiftly as possible, the Railway has drawn a de-centralised plan of action empowering Zones and Divisions to work out their Memorandum of Agreement for cohesive action. These Isolation Coaches can be easily moved and positioned at places of demand on the Indian Railways network.

As per States’ demand, at present 191 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed-capacity of 2990 beds. Isolation Coaches are presently utilised at Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Railways has also positioned 50 coaches at major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad.